IndiGo Airlines Issues Traffic Advisory Amid Congestion at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines on Saturday issued a travel advisory for flyers after heavy congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport led to major delays across its flight network.

The airline posted on X at 1:32 PM, saying, “Ongoing air traffic congestion in Delhi is causing flights to be held for takeoff and landing clearance. Due to the consequential impact, a few flights across the network are impacted too.”

Indigo has also provided link and has advised to regularly check your flight status. Check your flights status here: Flight Status Tracker - Check PNR status live for arrival and departure | IndiGo

Only Three Runways in Operation

The chaos at the airport follows a dust storm in the national capital and the ongoing closure of one of the four runways for maintenance. As of now, only three runways are functional, causing pressure on air traffic movement.

The dust storm disrupted flight timings earlier in the day, and even after weather conditions improved, delays continued due to operational bottlenecks. According to airport officials, more than 350 flights were delayed on Saturday due to airside congestion and limited runway availability.

Flyers Share Visuals of Chaos

Passengers took to social media to share their frustration over the mismanagement. Several posted videos and pictures showing long queues and packed waiting areas inside the terminal.

One user posted, “There is complete chaos at @DelhiAirport. One runway is closed, and the ground staff can’t handle the mess. This feels unsafe in many ways.”

Another user wrote, “Most mismanaged, misinformed world-class international airport. New Delhi is worse than a bus stand.”

As flight delays stretch into hours, many flyers are demanding a public explanation from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on why there was no prior warning or better crowd handling at the terminals.

IndiGo has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and arrive early, especially during peak hours.