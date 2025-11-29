Indigo Announces New Direct Routes, Increased Flight Frequencies From Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai: IndiGo on Saturday announced new direct routes and increased flight frequencies from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). "IndiGo, India's preferred airline, announces the launch of new direct routes and frequency additions from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), further strengthening connectivity from the newly inaugurated airport to destinations across the country," read the company's release.

The airline will operate daily flights between NMIA and Coimbatore, as well as between NMIA and Chennai, starting December 29, 2025. Additionally, IndiGo will offer 5x weekly flights between NMIA and Vadodara from December 30, 2025, and increase frequency on the NMIA-North Goa route from December 26, 2025.

"Daily flights between NMIA-Coimbatore and NMIA-Chennai, effective 29 December 2025. "5x weekly flights between NMIA and Vadodara, starting 30 December 2025 and 5x weekly frequency addition on the NMIA-North Goa route, starting 26 December 2025," added the release.

This expansion solidifies IndiGo's role in developing NMIA as a strategic aviation gateway, supporting regional growth and investment. The new routes and frequencies aim to enhance connectivity and provide seamless travel options for passengers.

Advertisement

"Building on the recent announcement of starting 10 inaugural routes, this addition solidifies IndiGo's role in the development of India's newest aviation gateway. As NMIA grows as a strategic aviation

gateway, it is expected to support regional development and investment, in line with India's vision of a connected and future-ready aviation network," added the release.

Flight Schedule: NMIA-Coimbatore, daily, 09:00-10:45; Coimbatore-NMIA, daily, 11:15-13:05; NMIA-Chennai, daily, 19:40-21:35; Chennai-NMIA, daily, 06:10-08:15. Meanwhile, NMIA-Vadodara will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 15:00-16:05; Vadodara-NMIA will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 16:40-17:45; Goa-NMIA will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 14:15-15:20; and NMIA-Goa will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 12:45-13:45.