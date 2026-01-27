IndiGo Cancels Flights To 3 Central Asian Cities Amid Tensions in Iran | Details Inside

New Delhi: India's largest airline, IndiGo cancelled flights to some major Central Asian cities, until February 11, 2026, amid tensions brewing in Iran and several indications that US may use military force against the Ayatollah Khamenei regime in the Middle Eastern country that is ravaged by protests.

The airline said the decision was taken as part of a “cautious and proactive approach”, taking into consideration the “safety of passengers and crew".

“Taking into account developments around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to the schedule of some flights. We are taking a cautious and proactive approach, with customer and crew safety as our highest priority,” a travel advisory from IndiGo posted on X read.

Which Destinations are going to be Impacted

The destinations which are slated to be impacted owing to IndiGo's latest flight cancellations include Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, Kazakhstan's largest metropolis Almaty, Azerbaijan's capital Baku, and Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent.

Advertisement

“As part of these measures, IndiGo flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent have been cancelled until 11 February 2026. Customers may visit http://goindigo.in/plan-b.html to conveniently explore alternate flight options or opt for a full refund, as per their preference,” IndiGo said.

The airline said that the flight schedule will be revised as the situation improves and customers will be notified about all updates in time.

Advertisement

“As the situation continues to evolve, flight operations remain under review, and any further updates or changes will be communicated in a timely manner. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the advisory said.

Earlier Flight Cancellations

On Sunday, IndiGo had cancelled flights on January 25 from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty.

"As a follow-up to our first advisory, and in view of the recent developments around Iran, we are making certain proactive changes to our flight schedules as part of our continued focus on safety. IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on 25 January 2026 from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty and return have been cancelled," the airlines had stated.