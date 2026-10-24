IndiGo Cancels Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah Flights Till Oct 31 Amid Saudi Security Threat

New Delhi: IndiGo has extended the cancellation of all its flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah until Saturday, October 31, in view of the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia.

The airline confirmed the decision in a travel advisory, emphasising that passenger and crew safety remain its top priorities as it coordinates with relevant authorities.

"Following a careful assessment, flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will also remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive)," the airline stated in a post on X.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and crew continue to guide every decision we make. We remain in close coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations," IndiGo added.

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This came a day after the airline announced that the flights "to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive)."

Amplifying the announcement, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote in a post on X, "Indigo flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026."

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On Friday, Akasa Air also extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30 amid the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia, the airline said in a travel update on Friday.

Responding to the widespread flight disruptions, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah issued a detailed advisory to support Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by cancellations.

The consulate stated that it is actively extending assistance through its round-the-clock control rooms operational in Jeddah and Makkah. Supported by local Indian community associations and volunteers, the mission is facilitating food, essential medicines, and immediate relief wherever required.

Consular officials confirmed ongoing coordination with Saudi government authorities, including the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to resolve challenges regarding visa validity extensions and delayed departures.

"Umrah pilgrims facing difficulties relating to accommodation or other services during their extended stay may also contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's Pilgrim Care Centre at 1966 (accessible within Saudi Arabia) to register their concerns and obtain a case reference number," the consulate advised, adding that pilgrims should share their reference numbers with consular control rooms for further follow-up.

The diplomatic mission is also maintaining continuous contact with Indian airlines regarding passenger refunds and connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines that continue to operate flights to India. These alternative travel arrangements remain subject to seat availability, applicable airfares, and specific airline guidelines.

The consulate urged all affected travellers to remain in regular communication with their respective airlines, travel agents, and Umrah service providers for rebooking and refund processes, confirming that it continues to work with all stakeholders to facilitate the early return of stranded Indian nationals.

Earlier in the day, Saudi authorities issued an emergency alert warning of a “hostile aerial threat” in the city of Mecca, with the danger later reported to have passed.

The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence issued a warning in Mecca Province to alert residents of a potential danger.

In a post on X, it said, "A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca Province to alert of a potential danger."

In another post on X, it said later, " Alert: The danger has passed in Mecca Province."

Saudi authorities also issued alerts for Jeddah, Yanbu and Taif governorates, subsequently confirming that the danger had passed in these areas.

In its alerts, the Saudi Civil Defence urged residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gatherings and filming. Authorities also advised people to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns in the region, with attacks targeting civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.