IndiGo Chaos Puts Spotlight on Market Power: What Monopoly, Duopoly and Oligopoly Really Mean

New Delhi: As the IndiGo flight cancellations stretch into their eighth day, the crisis has triggered a wider debate about the structure of India’s aviation market. What began as a disruption caused by crew shortages has now opened up a national conversation about whether too much power is concentrated in the hands of a few airlines and what that means for passengers.

The discussion intensified after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X, calling the situation a result of what he described as the government’s “monopoly model.” He wrote, “IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt's monopoly model. Once again, it's ordinary Indians who pay the price - in delays, cancellations and helplessness. India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies.”

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu responded sharply, rejecting the charge and saying the issue should not be politicised. According to him, the government has consistently worked to increase competition in the sector. “The government has always tried to bring in more competition. We introduced legislation to reduce leasing costs, allowing more aircraft to join fleets. I have always said competition should increase. The demand for aviation in the country is rising. So, this is an opportunity for people to enter this sector, and the government wants this too. It would be better if he spoke with complete information,” he said.

With both sides invoking the idea of market dominance, terms like monopoly, duopoly, and oligopoly have suddenly entered public conversation. But what do these words actually mean and how do they apply to Indian aviation?

Advertisement

What Is a Monopoly?

A monopoly is when one company controls almost the entire market, leaving customers with no real alternative. In aviation, a monopoly would mean only one airline operating most flights. India does not have a monopoly in aviation, several airlines operate, even if some are much larger than others.

What Is a Duopoly?

A duopoly is when two companies dominate the market, controlling most of the supply and customer choices.

Advertisement

This term is often used in India’s aviation context because IndiGo and Air India (including Air India Express and Vistara) together hold a large share of the domestic market.

When two players dominate, any disruption in one of them - like the ongoing IndiGo crisis - affects a huge number of passengers.

What Is an Oligopoly?

An oligopoly is when a small group of companies control most of the market.

India’s aviation sector is often described this way because only a handful of airlines - IndiGo, Air India group, Akasa Air, SpiceJet - operate most flights.

In such a system, if even one major airline faces trouble, the entire network feels the pressure because there are not enough competitors to absorb the demand.

Why These Terms Matter Today

The IndiGo crisis has shown how sensitive India’s aviation system is to disruptions. When one large airline cancels hundreds of flights, passengers have very few alternatives. Fares rise, seats fill up quickly, and travel plans collapse.