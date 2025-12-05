IndiGo Flight Crisis Sends Aerocity Prices Skyrocketing; Hyatt, Roseate House, JW Marriott, Urban Tree and Cardinal Express Hit Hard

New Delhi: If you were thinking of booking a hotel in Delhi’s Aerocity this week, this might not be the moment to do it. Room rates have shot up so fast that even regular travellers are joking that they might need a loan just to spend a night near the airport. And the reason behind this sudden spike is no mystery: the massive IndiGo flight meltdown that has thrown India’s aviation system into complete chaos.

With more than 1,000 IndiGo flights cancelled in just 48 hours, thousands of passengers have been left stranded at airports across the country. Delhi, being one of the busiest hubs, is seeing the worst of it. As travellers scramble for last‑minute accommodation, Aerocity hotels have become the first stop, and their prices have skyrocketed.

According to MakeMyTrip data from December 5, even mid‑range hotels are quoting unusually high rates. Roseate House, New Delhi, a five‑star property, is listed at Rs 36,338 per night. Hotel Urban Tree, a three‑star option, is charging Rs 31,375, well above its usual range. JW Marriott, another luxury favourite, is priced at Rs 30,000, while Hotel Cardinal Express Oxmo is showing Rs 36,805. The steepest of all is Hyatt Delhi Residence, now listed at Rs 41,000 per night.

These prices reflect the pressure from ongoing flight cancellations. IndiGo has halted operations across several major airports. All domestic flights from Delhi Airport have been cancelled until 11:59 pm today. Chennai has seen all departing IndiGo flights cancelled until Friday, 6 pm. Mumbai has also faced a complete shutdown of IndiGo services until 6 pm. Bengaluru has reported 102 cancellations, while Pune has seen 32 flights scrapped, with one flight even diverted to Hyderabad.

The ripple effect has been severe. With IndiGo flights disappearing from schedules, other airlines have raised fares sharply. Some domestic routes are now selling for Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000, making them more expensive than return flights to the US or Australia. Passengers have accused airlines of taking advantage of the crisis, calling it “profiteering during panic.”