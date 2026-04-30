IndiGo Flight From Kolkata to Pune Makes Emergency Landing in Raipur Due to Medical Crisis

An IndiGo flight traveling from Kolkata to Pune was forced to make an emergency landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Thursday following a medical emergency on board.

The diversion was initiated after a female passenger suddenly lost consciousness during the flight. Upon discovering her condition, the cabin crew immediately alerted Air Traffic Control to request priority landing and urgent medical assistance. The aircraft touched down safely in the Chhattisgarh capital, where the passenger was provided with immediate care. No further details regarding her condition have been released at this time.

Upon landing in the Chhattisgarh capital, the passenger was met with immediate medical attention, though her current status remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Indigo has issued advisory about certain operational delays due to adverse weather conditions. According to their official handle on X, “Due to bad weather conditions in #Delhi and #Dehradun flight operations may be impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.”

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Indigo also shared an update about flight operations from Kolkata to Ranchi, which, they said, may be impacted due to sudden thunderstorms.