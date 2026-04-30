Western Disturbance Brings Sudden Hail and Rain to Delhi-NCR, Netizens Share Videos

A dramatic change in weather occurred on Thursday afternoon as strong winds and rain swept across the Delhi-NCR region, breaking a period of intense heat. While Noida and Ghaziabad experienced lashing rains and high-speed winds, parts of the national capital were hit by a sudden hailstorm.

Light rainfall was also recorded across several other areas of Delhi, providing a much-needed reprieve for residents who had been struggling with scorching temperatures.

The primary driver of this weather change is an active Western Disturbance. These are non-monsoonal weather systems originating in the Mediterranean region that move eastwards, bringing moisture and cooling winds to northwest India. In April 2026, back-to-back disturbances were particularly effective in creating widespread cloud cover and stormy conditions.

Meteorologists also noted a cyclonic circulation over neighboring areas such as northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. This system moved toward north and northeast India, specifically reaching Delhi-NCR to trigger thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Advertisement

The shift from extreme heat to stormy conditions significantly cooled the atmosphere, offering a temporary but welcome break from the prevailing heatwave prompting netizens to express their happiness online. Many shared videos of the hailstorm with one user saying, “Delhi weather these days , sunshine, rain, and surprise olas all in one episode.”

While another wrote, “In the month of April. And the beginning of May has been quite powerful, not with hailstones of ice, but with golas. This year is giving a very big signal. Gola after gola.”