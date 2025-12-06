IndiGo Flights Steadily Returning To Normal After Over 1,000 Cancellations: Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi on Saturday issued a passenger advisory stating that flight operations are "steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy" following recent disruptions.

In a post on X, Delhi airport stated that while most flights are operating normally, some IndiGo services continue to be affected.

"At Delhi Airport, we are pleased to confirm that flight operations are now steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy following the recent disruptions. Some IndiGo flights continue to be affected. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience," the advisory read.

The post further added, "Our teams are actively coordinating with all stakeholders to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this period. Kindly visit our official website www.newdelhiairport.in for the latest updates. We continue to prioritise a safe and smooth travel experience. Travel with confidence and peace of mind."

Advertisement

Passenger advisory issued by Delhi airport | Image: X

Meanwhile, Dehradun Airport has also issued a passenger advisory stating that only a limited number of IndiGo flights are operating from the airport. Passengers have been urged to verify their flight status before travelling to avoid inconvenience.

In a post on X, Dehradun Airport has issued a passenger advisory for today. "Only limited IndiGo flights are operating from the airport. Passengers are advised to verify their flight status before travelling. Airport hours have been extended to accommodate delayed flights. Teams from IndiGo and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) are providing assistance to passengers."

Advertisement

The advisories come after IndiGo cancelled all domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport until Friday midnight, acknowledging that December 5 was the most severely affected day, with over 1,000 cancellations.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers categorically stated that things are expected to return to normal between December 10 and 15.