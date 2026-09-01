IndiGo Goa-Delhi Flight Returns After Engine Failure, Full Emergency Declared

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight operating from Goa to Delhi was forced to return to Goa on Tuesday morning after reporting a failure in one of its engines, sources said.

IndiGo flight 6E 2102 departed from Manohar International Airport in Goa at around 9:16 am IST for Delhi. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft reported an engine failure, following which Air Traffic Control (ATC) declared a full emergency at around 9:30 am.

The aircraft was subsequently routed back to Manohar International Airport, also known as Mopa Airport, in Goa, where it was scheduled to make a safe landing.

The incident occurred shortly after the flight began its journey to Delhi. Further details regarding the nature of the engine failure, the aircraft involved and the number of passengers on board were not immediately available.

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According to airport sources, all 229 passengers on board the aircraft were safe following the landing. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers, who are expected to fly to Delhi in the afternoon.

IndiGo confirmed that a technical issue had been detected shortly after takeoff and said the pilots followed standard operating procedures before returning to the airport.

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"A technical issue was detected, shortly after takeoff, on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi on 01 September 2026. Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations only after securing all necessary clearances, the airline said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made every effort to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates. We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination," the spokesperson said.

IndiGo reiterated that the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft remained its top priority.

"The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo," the spokesperson said.

The incident comes days after another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Gorakhpur carried out a precautionary go-around before landing safely at its destination.