IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions, Says 'Prepared to Implement Any Necessary Steps'

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines issued a fresh travel advisory assuring passengers that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation across the Middle East, including developments related to Iran and surrounding airspace.

The airline said it understands that the current geopolitical climate may be concerning for travellers and reiterated its commitment to safety and operational preparedness.

In its statement on X, IndiGo said, "Travel Advisory. We understand that the evolving situation across the Middle East may be concerning, and we want to assure you that our teams are here for you. We are closely monitoring ongoing developments, including updates related to Iran and the surrounding airspace. The situation is being tracked in real time, and we remain prepared to implement any necessary steps based on changing conditions."

The airline encouraged customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. "In case of any impact on scheduled operations, updates will be shared promptly to registered contact details. We will continue to keep you informed and remain committed to supporting you throughout this period," the advisory added.

The travel alert comes amid heightened military tensions in the Middle East region following a joint operation by Israel and the United States, targeting Iranian military and nuclear-linked infrastructure. The operation, codenamed "Operation Roaring Lion," marked a significant escalation in the long-simmering conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the action as an effort to counter what he termed an existential threat, while US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes and warned of further consequences if hostilities persist.

In response to the strikes, Iran, Israel and Iraq have closed their airspace, disrupting international aviation routes.

Several reports indicated explosions in parts of Tehran, while emergency measures were activated in Israel. The unfolding crisis has also impacted diplomatic efforts, with nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran in Oman reportedly disrupted.

