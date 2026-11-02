IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Adverse Weather Disrupts Flight Operations In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: IndiGo on Monday issued a travel advisory after adverse weather conditions disrupted flight operations in Visakhapatnam, cautioning passengers about possible extended waiting times both on the ground and onboard.

In its advisory, the airline said that flight operations in the city had been impacted due to unfavourable weather conditions and urged passengers to remain patient amid the delays.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Visakhapatnam, flight operations are impacted," IndiGo said.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers, the airline said, "We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience."

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The airline also asked passengers to check the latest flight updates through its official website to stay informed about their travel schedules. "For the most up-to-date flight information, please visit official website," the advisory stated.

Assuring passengers of assistance during the disruption, IndiGo said its crew members and ground teams were working to support travellers and make their waiting experience as comfortable as possible.

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"Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding," the airline said.

The advisory comes as Cyclone Arnab hit the coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, causing severe loss of life and property. Due to the cyclone, moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, is expected in the South Coastal and Central Coastal districts on November 2. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several areas on November 3 and 4.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday and directed officials to remain fully prepared to deal with its impact.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on cyclone preparedness and the relief and restoration operations following Cyclone Arnab.