IndiGo Kolkata–Srinagar Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi After Fuel Leak Scare
An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Wednesday after a suspected fuel leak.
New Delhi: IndiGo Flight 6E-6961 from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to a fuel leak.
The fuel leak was discovered by the crew of an IndiGo flight, prompting an emergency landing at Varanasi airport around 4:10 PM
According to authorities, the aircraft, 6E-6961, carried 166 passengers and crew. Everyone on board was moved to the arrival hall and safely evacuated. No injuries were recorded.
After observing the gasoline leak, the pilot promptly notified Air Traffic Control, according to Varanasi Police and airport officials.
The crew successfully brought the aircraft to the runway under controlled circumstances after ATC gave the all-clear for an emergency landing.
Technical experts and airport authorities are looking into the event. Airport operations have returned to normal, and the situation is now under control.
Following the required examinations and repairs, the aircraft will resume its voyage to Srinagar.
