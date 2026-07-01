No Checked Bags? IndiGo Launches 'Lite Fare' Targeting Cabin-Bag-Only Travellers To Lower Base Ticket Costs

New Delhi: In a major strategic move to attract price-sensitive travellers and enhance its separate product offerings, budget carrier IndiGo has officially launched its entry-level "IndiGo Lite" fare.

This is aimed directly at flyers who travel light; the new option allows economy-class passengers carrying only cabin luggage to secure a lower base ticket price by opting out of standard checked baggage allowances.

The low-cost airline unveiled the product as "Travel smart. Travel Lite", positioning it as a value-driven option for individuals who carry less, have shorter baggage wait times, and prioritise lower prices.

Bookings for the new tier open across IndiGo’s direct digital channels, including its official website, mobile application, and customer contact centres, for travel dates.

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The introduction of the "Lite Fare" represents a major shift in IndiGo’s management strategy as it transitions to a multi-tiered economy pricing model.

Under this fare type, passengers receive a complimentary auto-assigned seat at no extra cost and a standard cabin bag allowance of up to 7 kg.

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However, it strips away the traditional 15-kilogram checked baggage allowance. The tier is strictly for point-to-point flights on domestic and international routes to both adult and child passengers.

To maximise revenues, the airline has designed the "Lite Fare" to function with highly flexible add-ons. If a customer’s travel plans change, they retain the freedom to customise their itinerary up to one hour before scheduled departure.

Optional services, such as checking a bag, selecting a preferred upfront seat, booking in-flight meals, or adding priority boarding privileges via the "Fast Forward" service, can all be purchased piecemeal.

Travellers utilising the budget tier will still be eligible to earn and redeem points through IndiGo's program, ensuring corporate or retail frequent flyers are not alienated.

This pricing overhaul comes on the heels of rival legacy carrier Air India introducing its own 'Basic' fare family for domestic flights, which was announced a fortnight ago.

While Air India’s pilot rollout on select domestic routes unbundles the traditional full-service model by removing complimentary hot meals, it continues to offer a 15 kg checked baggage allowance alongside a 7 kg cabin bag.