Updated 11 October 2025 at 08:12 IST
IndiGo Madurai-Chennai Flight Lands in Chennai With Broken Window
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
IndiGo Madurai-Chennai Flight Lands in Chennai With Broken Window | Image: Republic
Chennai: Panic gripped the passengers and chaos erupted at the Chennai airport on Saturday morning after a Madurai-Chennai flight reportedly landed with a broken window.
After the mid-air scare, the aircraft, carrying 76 passengers, landed safely at Chennai Airport.
More details awaited.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 08:12 IST