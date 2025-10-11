Republic World
Updated 11 October 2025 at 08:12 IST

IndiGo Madurai-Chennai Flight Lands in Chennai With Broken Window

Mid-air scare in Madurai-Chennai Flight: Panic gripped the passengers and chaos erupted at the Chennai airport on Saturday morning.

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
IndiGo Madurai-Chennai Flight Lands in Chennai With Broken Window | Image: Republic

Chennai: Panic gripped the passengers and chaos erupted at the Chennai airport on Saturday morning after a Madurai-Chennai flight reportedly landed with a broken window.

After the mid-air scare, the aircraft, carrying 76 passengers, landed safely at Chennai Airport.

More details awaited.

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 11 October 2025 at 08:12 IST

