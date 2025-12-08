IndiGo Meltdown: Pilots’ Body Alleges Official Who Approved Rosters Part Of Probe Panel, Demands Reconstitution

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu demanding the reconstitution of the panel set up to probe the Indigo operational disruption, according to reports. The disruption led to significant chaos in India's aviation sector. The FIP alleged that the official who approved the rosters is serving on the probe panel, reports said.

The FIP has described the probe as a big "cover-up." The FIP also stated that there is a "conflict of interest" in the investigation.

Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to submit their response to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances.

According to the official statement, the two IndiGo functionaries sought more time in a request dated December 7, citing operational constraints linked to the scale of the airline's nationwide operations and several unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across multiple airports.

Advertisement

After reviewing the request, the DGCA extended the deadline only until 1800 hrs on 8 December and made it clear that no further extensions would be allowed.

The regulator cautioned that failure to submit a complete and comprehensive reply within the extended timeline will result in the regulator proceeding ex parte, based on the available records.

Advertisement

The DGCA said it continues to monitor the situation and remains focused on passenger safety, regulatory compliance and restoration of normal operations.

Earlier, IndiGo had confirmed that it received the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 after major disruptions affected its flight network across the country. The airline asked for more time to respond. In a letter to the regulator, Isidre Porqueras Orea, IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Operating Officer, wrote, "We request your good offices to kindly grant us an extension of time at least till 1800 hours tomorrow (i.e. 08.12.2025), or such other extended period to reply, as deemed fit."