IndiGo Patna-Lucknow Flight Hit by Lightning at 17,000 Feet, Nose Damaged; Lands Safely

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight travelling from Patna to Lucknow was struck by lightning mid-air on Wednesday, October 7, while flying at an altitude of around 17,000 feet. The aircraft sustained damage to its nose but landed safely at Lucknow airport, with all 110 people onboard reported safe.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E-925, which was operating from Patna to Lucknow. According to reports, the aircraft encountered the lightning strike while it was descending towards Lucknow and flying through cloud cover at approximately 17,000 feet.

Following the incident, the pilots continued the flight and safely landed the aircraft at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. There were no reports of injuries among the passengers or crew members onboard.

The lightning strike caused visible damage to the front or nose section of the aircraft. After the plane landed, the aircraft was inspected to assess the extent of the damage.

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The flight was carrying 110 people, including 104 passengers and six crew members, according to reports. All of them were safe following the incident.

The incident occurred as the aircraft was approaching Lucknow airport amid cloudy weather conditions. Initial information indicated that the pilots informed air traffic control about an occurrence while the aircraft was descending.

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Despite the damage to the aircraft's nose, the flight crew managed to complete the landing safely, avoiding any casualties or injuries.

Further inspection of the aircraft is expected to establish the extent of the damage caused by the lightning strike. The incident comes as aviation authorities and the airline assess the aircraft following the mid-air occurrence.

IndiGo's flight 6E-925 operates on the Patna-Lucknow sector, with the aircraft scheduled to continue its journey after arriving in Lucknow. The aircraft involved in Wednesday's incident was subsequently subject to inspection following the safe landing.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is the government body responsible for reporting and investigating aircraft accidents and serious incidents in India.