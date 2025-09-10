Indigo Suspends Kathmandu Flights Till 6 PM Amid Gen Z Protest

New Delhi: Following the extension of the airport closure in Kathmandu, IndiGo Airlines on Wednesday issued a travel advisory announcing the suspension of all flights to and from Kathmandu until 6 pm on September 10. Earlier, it was suspended till 12 pm today, citing the closure of Kathmandu Airport due to the Gen Z Protest.

"Following the extension of the airport closure in #Kathmandu, all flights to and from the city will remain cancelled until 1800 hrs on September 10," the airline said in its statement.

As part of relief measures, IndiGo has also flexible options on rescheduling and cancellations for passengers travelling to and from Kathmandu until September 12. This waiver will apply to bookings made on or before September 9.

"While operations are on hold, our teams are actively coordinating with the relevant authorities and remain fully prepared to restore services as soon as permissions are granted. Regular updates will continue to be shared through our official channels. We thank you for your patience and cooperation," the advisory further read.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing violent protests in Nepal, SpiceJet Airlines on Tuesday cancelled all flights to and from Kathmandu for September 10.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns. Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

As tensions mounted, the situation quickly escalated on the ground. At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. Meanwhile, the Nepali Army on Wednesday announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today. Following that, a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11).

The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation. The Army, in its statement, also expressed appreciation for the public's cooperation in helping maintain order, while offering condolences for the loss of life and property during the ongoing protests.

Two days after violence broke out in Nepal during protests, President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to meet the protesting citizens today to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement in the country through dialogue. The call for the talks took place on late Tuesday, after the President accepted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.