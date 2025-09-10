As Kathamdu Burns, Nepal Army Issues Big Warning For Rumourmongers; Nationwide Curfew Imposed

What started as a peaceful protest against the ban on social media apps in Nepal has turned into a full-blown rebellion by the citizens. GenZ protestors in the country have taken to the streets, pelting stones, opening fire, flouting curfews and causing serious damage to infrastructure and land. Amid this, the Nepal army has now imposed a nationwide curfew. As per sources, the army has also requested the citizens not to spread misinformation and fake news.

What transpired in Nepal over the last 24 hours

The situation in Nepal turned grim on Tuesday following one of the deadliest protests in the country. As a result, the Army took over the charge of security operations in the country from 10 PM on September 9. In an official statement, Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel said, “We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation. We need to normalise the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions.” In a statement, the army expressed concern over the actions of certain groups, which are "taking undue advantage of the difficult situation" and causing “severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.” The army has also assured of strict action to be taken against looting, arson, and targeted attacks on individuals.

The protests turned into unrest when the youths on the street began setting historic buildings and National landmarks on fire. They also ransacked, broke security and vandalised the residences of national leaders, including, former PM and former Home Minister. The protestors also stormed into the Parliament of the country, housed in the capital city of Kathmandu and torched the premises, resulting in black, smoke clouds taking over the Nepalese sky.

Top government officials of Nepal tender their resignations

Following the massive protest, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned from his post. The President, Ramchandra Paudel, accepted the resignation. The Prime Minister's step down comes after the resignations of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari, Nepal's Health Minister Pradip Paudel and Nepal's Sports Minister Tejulal Chaudhary.

Nepal President Paudel to meet 'Gen Z' protestors for peace talks

Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to meet the protesting citizens on Wednesday to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement in the country through dialogue. He will be meeting with a delegation of the protestors, along with the Nepalese Army. Ahead of the expected meeting between Nepal's Gen-Z protesters and President Ram Chandra Poudel, one of the protesters said that the violence that has unfolded in the past two days might stop, but their demand for new rules and regulations against corruption should be met. "The PM of our country, KP Sharma Oli, ran away. We demand a good leader. We will get to know what will happen today (during the expected conversation with the Rashtrapati Bhavan)," Subhash, one of the protesters, told ANI on Wednesday.



What do the protestors in Nepal want?

The protests in Nepal began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj. It was triggered after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns. The order sought a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X. Even though the decision was reversed, the protest continued and grew even more intense. Angry citizens are demanding an end to systematic corruption, nepotism, and political arrogance in the country. The violent protests have claimed more than 20 lives, with several civilians severely injured.