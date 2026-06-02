IndiGo Suspends Manchester Flights From August 31 Over Airspace Curbs, High Costs

New Delhi: IndiGo has announced to temporarily suspend its services to and from Manchester from August 31, amidst the Middle East crisis and closed airspace. The low-cost carrier cited prolonged international airspace restrictions and a difficult cost environment as the reasons behind the move. According to the airline, ongoing constraints over flight paths have stretched journey times considerably, making the route financially unviable for now.

As per reports, the decision will affect IndiGo’s current Manchester operations, which connect the UK city with Delhi and Mumbai. The services were launched in July last year as the airline pushed to expand its long-haul footprint in Europe. However, despite encouraging passenger demand, IndiGo said that the external pressures had outweighed commercial gains.

Meanwhile, as a result of the suspension, the carrier will return one of the 6 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft it had taken on a damp and wet lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. IndiGo clarified that the change will not impact its other long-haul operations, which will continue as scheduled.

Airspace Limits And Rising Costs Force Route Review

IndiGo pointed to a combination of industry-wide challenges that have pushed operating costs above initial projections. The challenges include geopolitical developments across the Middle East, a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices, severe restrictions on airspace, and foreign exchange volatility. The airline asserted that these factors have combined to increase flight durations on the Manchester route, making it commercially difficult to sustain.

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“Due to continuing international airspace constraints leading to significantly increased flight duration and a challenging cost environment, IndiGo is having to temporarily discontinue its flight operations to and from Manchester with effect from 31 August 2026,” the airline said in a statement.

In early 2025, IndiGo inducted 6 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from Norse Atlantic Airways on a short-term damp lease. The move was part of a bigger strategy to build brand presence in the European market ahead of the delivery of its own Airbus A350 aircraft. Manchester was among the first long-haul destinations targeted under this plan.

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Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at IndiGo, Abhijit Dasgupta, said that the airline had introduced the wide-body aircraft to fast-track connectivity to high-potential long-haul cities. “We had witnessed encouraging demand for the service,” he noted. Dasgupta termed the suspension as a temporary measure, saying that IndiGo looked forward to resuming Manchester flights at the earliest viable opportunity. He added that the airline was also exploring innovative solutions to maintain its collaboration with Norse Atlantic Airways.