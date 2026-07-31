IndiGo To End Wide-Body Operations From October 25, Concludes Norse Atlantic Lease Amid Rising Costs

Mumbai: IndiGo on Friday announced that it will discontinue its wide-body operations from October 25, 2026, and conclude its damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways effective October 31, 2026, citing a challenging operating environment amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising costs.

Under the transition plan, IndiGo flights between Mumbai and Amsterdam will be operated using its Airbus A321XLR from October 25, 2026. The airline will also temporarily discontinue its services to and from London Heathrow until its Airbus A350-900 aircraft are delivered.

IndiGo had entered into a damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for six Boeing 787-9 aircraft in early 2025 as part of its strategy to launch limited long-haul operations, accelerate learning, develop capabilities and establish its brand presence ahead of the planned introduction of Airbus A350 aircraft.

The arrangement enabled IndiGo to commence services to markets in the UK and Europe while helping the airline develop operational capabilities, commercial expertise and customer insights required to support its future wide-body ambitions.

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During the programme, the airline said it built critical competencies in long-haul network planning, customer experience, crew operations, maintenance, airport handling, revenue management and international partnerships.

However, IndiGo said the operating environment has changed considerably since the programme was announced, with a significant escalation in costs. Airspace constraints, elevated fuel costs and currency pressures have affected route efficiency, schedule integrity, connectivity and overall competitiveness.

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The airline said these factors have created operational and economic challenges at a time when volatility across aviation markets has reduced industry-wide risk appetite, prompting a comprehensive review of the project and an evaluation of possible alternative solutions.

Abhijit Dasgupta, SVP, Planning and Revenue Management, IndiGo, said, "The global aviation industry continues to navigate ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, necessitating a prudent deployment of resources in the short term while preserving long-term strategic objectives. This project was never solely about serving specific routes but laying the foundation for our long-haul operations in future."

He added, "The invaluable operational learnings and strong customer response during this journey have strengthened our conviction in our long-term international strategy. As we enter the next phase of our growth, we remain firmly committed to expanding our global footprint across key mid and long-haul markets. We will continue to strengthen our European network through services using the Airbus A321XLR, while maintaining internal momentum to prepare for our own widebody services in line with our long-term international ambitions."

"We extend our appreciation to Norse Atlantic Airways for its valued partnership, and to our customers, employees and partners whose trust, commitment and support have been central to this journey," he further added.

The airline said it will work closely with affected customers to offer suitable alternatives, including alternate travel arrangements and refunds, as applicable, to ensure a smooth transition.