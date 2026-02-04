IndiGo To Suspend Services To Copenhagen From February 17 Amid Adjustment In Long-haul Flight Schedule

New Delhi: The country's largest airline, IndiGo has come up with some schedule revisions in its long-haul network. This included suspension of its services to Copenhagen from February 17 until further notice. In addition to this, IndiGo will also be reducing its flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow and Delhi-Manchester routes. This comes as the airline intends to stabilise its operations amid mounting external constraints.

The carrier will reduce its Delhi-Manchester services to four times a week from five times per week from February 7. After February 19, the number of flights will be cut to three times per week. The Delhi-London Heathrow services will also be cut to four from five per week from February 9.

Following the reduction in services on the Manchester route, total connectivity on this route will now be down from nine weekly services to seven. IndiGo said that the reduction in flights on the Manchester route was originally planned for the Summer Schedule 2026 but has now been advanced.

"This scale adjustment was originally planned to be introduced in the summer schedule 2026; however, it is being executed earlier to ensure reliability to the rest of IndiGo's long-haul operations," the statement said.

Advertisement

IndiGo's wide-body operations were impacted by factors like changing airspace restrictions owing to geopolitical situations and congestion at major airports in the country and abroad, leading to increased flight and block times and put pressure on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 schedule, which currently runs with six wide-body aircraft.

"These factors significantly increased flight and block times causing strain over the airline's 787-9 schedule that is operated with six wide-body aircraft," it said.

Advertisement

IndiGo said that it is taking immediate corrective measures to improve on-time performance and overall operational reliability to prevent passenger inconvenience caused by missed connections and cascading delays.

The carrier said that the days of operation on certain routes will be adjusted to ensure better recovery time in operating patterns and ensure smoother service for its customers.

IndiGo Flight Cancellations to Iran

Earlier, IndiGo, announced the extension of its flight cancellations to several international destinations until February 28, 2026, amid geopolitical tensions in Iran, which has led to disruptions in several global aviation corridors. The cities hit by IndiGo flight cancellations include Tbilisi, Georgia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and Baku, Azerbaijan.