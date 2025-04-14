IndiGo Update for Delhi Fliers: All Flight Operations Moving from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 at IGI Airport from April 15 | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Indigo Airlines has announced to shift all its flight operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport starting April 15, 2025, due to maintenance work at T2. Indigo issued advisory on Monday.

IndiGo Flights to Shift from T2 to T1 at Delhi Airport

With this update, IndiGo will operate from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport. The airline has begun informing passengers about the transition through emails and WhatsApp messages.

Issuing a travel advisory, IndiGo said, “We are also appending a list of flights that are being reassigned on our website, so you have all the information you need at your fingertips. Rest assured, we are right here to make your journey smooth, comfortable and hassle-free.”

Earlier, the airline had alerted passengers about major delays due to heavy air traffic congestion in Delhi. A post shared by IndiGo on X stated, “Ongoing air traffic congestion in Delhi is causing flights to be held for takeoff and landing clearance. Due to the consequential impact, a few flights across the network are impacted too.”

The disruption was triggered by a dust storm in Delhi and the ongoing maintenance work that has shut one of the four runways. Currently, only three runways are operational, putting pressure on air traffic movements.