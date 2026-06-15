‘Indira Gandhi Would Have Banned Party Like BJP’: Congress' Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP of Weakening Country

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday called for strengthening the INDIA alliance and projecting Rahul Gandhi as its leader, while launching a sharp attack on the BJP and claiming that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would have banned a party like the BJP if she were alive today.



Speaking on the need for opposition unity, Gehlot said, "There is a need to strengthen the INDIA alliance... I also stated that INDIA alliance should openly give leadership to Rahul Gandhi..."



Drawing a comparison with the political landscape during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, "Back in the day, during Indira Gandhi's time, it was Congress versus all other parties... The 'Congress hatao, desh bachao' campaign was launched against Indira Gandhi, yet within just two and a half years, the public brought her back to power..."



Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Gehlot remarked, "If a leader like Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have banned a party like the BJP."

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Expressing confidence in the Congress party's future prospects, Gehlot added, "When the public realises--and truly stands with the Congress--then the parties currently allied with the NDA and the BJP will turn against the BJP..."



The Congress leader also voiced concern over the current political climate in the country. "In my lifetime, I have witnessed many situations, but the atmosphere in the country today is dangerous..."

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Accusing the BJP of pursuing divisive politics, he said, "What is their (BJP) mindset? They are weakening the country by deliberately pushing a religious agenda--targeting Muslims... They do this to show the citizens that they are a 'Hindutva' party..."



Earlier, Gehlot had urged all regional parties that separated from Congress to rejoin and "wholeheartedly accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader", saying the move is vital to protect democracy in India.



Addressing the political scenario, Gehlot backed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's earlier call, stating, "I believe that what Sanjay Raut has said has merit. The time has come. Now the fight is to save democracy. When we are all in the battlefield fighting to save democracy, then what Sanjay Raut said, I support it."



"All those parties that became regional parties after separating from Congress should rejoin, and they should wholeheartedly accept Rahul Gandhi as the leader. There should be a message across the entire country that the leader of the INDIA alliance is Rahul Gandhi. This message should be clear-cut. Then the people will make you successful," he added.