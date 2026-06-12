'All Parties Separated From Congress Should Rejoin And Accept Rahul Gandhi As Leader': Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged all regional parties that separated from Congress to rejoin and wholeheartedly accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader, saying the move is vital to protect democracy in India.

Addressing the political scenario on X, Gehlot backed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's earlier call, stating, “I believe that what Sanjay Raut has said has merit. The time has come. Now the fight is to save democracy. When we are all in the battlefield fighting to save democracy, then what Sanjay Raut said, I support it.”

"All those parties that became regional parties after separating from Congress should rejoin, and they should wholeheartedly accept Rahul Gandhi as the leader. There should be a message across the entire country that the leader of the INDIA alliance is Rahul Gandhi. This message should be clear-cut. Then the people will make you successful," he added.

Gehlot highlighted the contrast between the leadership of the BJP and Congress, saying, "They see that on one side is Narendra Modi ji and on the other side is Rahul Gandhi ji. If there is a clear-cut message that all political parties have together accepted Rahul Gandhi as their leader, then you will see that the voting pattern in the country will change."

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While emphasizing that some parties, like the Shiv Sena, CPI(M), and CPI, have always been independent, Gehlot said the focus should be on parties that split from Congress.

"We cannot make any claim over them, nor can we urge them in that manner. But the other parties that were formed after separating from Congress should think about it. For example, the Samajwadi Party was also separate; it was formed independently earlier. We have no complaint against them,"

he added.

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On the role of the younger generation in politics, Gehlot urged students and youth to engage actively.

"I believe that democracy in this country is in great danger. That is why I repeatedly speak to the younger generation. I say that you should enter politics on the basis of ideology, whether you are students or young people. Your time has come. Come, participate in politics. Understand everyone's ideology, and whichever one you find good and in the national interest, join that party. History will also ask you in the future what role you played in your time. Do not avoid that responsibility. Do not stay away. Come, participate, and play your role and fulfill your responsibility,"

he said.