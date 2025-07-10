Indore's Z-Shaped Bridge is One Step Ahead of Bhopal's 90 Degree Bridge: Sparks Safety Concerns

Indore: After Bhopal’s infamous 90-degree Aishbagh Railway Over Bridge (ROB), a similar controversy is brewing in Indore, where a new Z-shaped bridge under construction near Polo Ground has raised alarms among residents, truck drivers, and industry leaders.

Constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD), the new ROB is designed to connect Laxmibai Nagar to Polo Ground via Bhagirathpura and MR-4. However, the project has drawn criticism for incorporating two sharp 90-degree turns, one from Laxmibai Nagar and another toward MR-4.

Z-Shaped Bridge is a Safety Hazard

Local truck drivers, especially those transporting goods near the railway warehouse, say the tight turns pose a serious safety hazard. As would be evident, maneuvering fully loaded trucks through sharp bends like the ones in the design is extremely risky.

Design to be Re-Evaluated

Concerned by the design, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has reportedly flagged the issue with the state’s Public Works Minister after reviewing the bridge blueprint last month.

PWD officials, too, have acknowledged the backlash. Reports suggest that after hearing public concerns, the department is re-evaluating the bridge design. “We are re-examining the design following concerns raised in the media. Necessary improvements will be made if required,” assured the Executive Engineer Gurmeet Kaur, as per a media report.

Industrial leaders from the Polo Ground area have also voiced objections. Dhananjay Chinchalkar, President of the Polo Ground Industrialists Welfare Association, criticised the bridge’s steep slopes and sharp turns, warning that accidents are inevitable if this plan is executed as is.

The controversy has taken a political turn as well. Congress is lashing out at the ruling government, saying, “After the resounding success of the 90-degree bridge in Bhopal, now behold another unique specimen from Indore.”