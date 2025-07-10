'We Will Welcome Him With Band-Baaja' - Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Awaits His Return From Space

Axiom Mission 4 has brought Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla into the spotlight as he becomes the second Indian to travel to space. | Image: NASA

The family of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is eagerly waiting for his safe return from the International Space Station (ISS). His mother, Asha Shukla, shared her feelings as the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) nears completion.

“We are very excited. We are delighted that the moment when our child comes back to us is coming, and that we will get to meet him. We pray to God that he is back safe,” she said.

She added, “It has come in the newspapers that the seeds he sowed have now sprouted…We are excited for his return. We will welcome him with open arms, warmth and band-baaja. The date of return is not set though.”

Shubhanshu’s elder sister also shared that he has been staying in touch with the family while in space. “Shubhanshu inquires about the family through voice call every day. During this time, we even spoke to him once through video. We are waiting for his successful journey,” she said.

The Ax-4 mission began on June 25 when SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the Dragon spacecraft named Grace. The crew included Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Stawosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu.

After a 28-hour journey, the spacecraft docked with the ISS on June 26. Their scientific work officially started on June 27. The mission was originally planned to last 14 days, ending by July 10.

However, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced that the crew will now return no earlier than July 14. This date is not confirmed and depends on several factors, including undocking schedules and safe landing conditions on Earth. There has been no official confirmation from ISRO about the final return date.

ESA said the delay affects its astronaut Stawosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and, therefore, the entire crew.

Space analyst Girish Linganna explained that such delays are common. “Mission extensions like this are not unusual. Delays often happen due to technical checks, space weather conditions, or the need for safe landing zones on Earth,” he said.

Past issues, such as a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket and an air leak in the ISS’s Zvezda module, have shown that even small problems can change schedules.

Astronauts are trained to handle such situations. They receive intense preparation to deal with emergencies, isolation, stress, and staying fit in zero gravity.