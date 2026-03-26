Indore Teen Rams Car Into Woman Over Rental Dispute, Father-Son Booked for Murder

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a dispute over a penthouse in Indore’s Samriddhi Enclave turned deadly when a speeding car ploughed into residents, killing a woman engineer and injuring others.

The accused, Kuldeep Chaudhary and his 18-year-old son Mohit Chaudhary, rammed the vehicle into the crowd after an altercation, with the son behind the wheel accelerating inside the residential premises instead of stopping

The deceased has been identified as Shampa Pathak, an engineer employed at Infosys.

Dispute Over Penthouse Rental Turns Violent

According to police, the clash began over a dispute related to a penthouse being used for short-term rentals through an app, which had been opposed by residents citing security concerns.

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The tensions escalated after residents cut off power supply to the penthouse, leading to a horrific confrontation.

“Residents had expressed their disapproval of the penthouse being used for rental purposes. Last night, the colony residents turned off the power to the penthouse, which led to an altercation,” Lasudia Police Station Inspector Taresh Soni said.

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He further explained how the situation turned violent, “Soon after, his son came and hit some people with his speeding car. In this, a software engineer lost her life, and another woman was injured," he said.

Police have registered a murder case against Kuldeep Chaudhary and his son Mohnish Chaudhary, who have been detained for questioning.

CCTV Footage Surfaces

The entire horrific ordeal was captured in CCTV showing moments before and during the attack, including interactions between the accused and residents.

Husband Recounts Chilling Sequence

The victim’s husband described how the situation escalated rapidly from a verbal argument to a fatal attack.

He said that after a dispute over the power cut, the penthouse owner called his son, who arrived and deliberately drove the car into residents.

Victim Husband

“Suddenly, he drove his car at a speed of 60-70 kmph inside the colony. He first hit a maid and then hit my wife,” he said.

Recounting the horrifying events, he further stated that his wife flew in the air and hit the wall.

“My wife’s body flew and hit a wall, and she suffered a brain haemorrhage, which led to her death,” he added.

Eyewitness Account Confirms Deliberate Act

An injured eyewitness also supported claims that the act was intentional and occurred during an ongoing argument.

She said she was present during the altercation when the accused drove into the crowd.