Pre-Poll Violence in Bengal: Basanti BJP Candidate's Rally Allegedly Attacked, Party Says 'Rule of Law Does Not Exist' | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in poll-bound West Bengal after clashes broke out in Basanti, South 24 Parganas, during a BJP campaign.

The violence reportedly began when a BJP candidate, Bikash Sardar, while campaigning in his constituency, was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The attack left one BJP worker injured, while several police personnel also sustained injuries amid the ensuing chaos.

According to reports, a group of TMC supporters arrived armed with rods and sticks and launched an assault on BJP workers participating in the rally. The attack prompted retaliation from BJP workers, leading to a full-blown clash between the two groups.

The BJP has accused ruling TMC workers of instigating the violence, alleging that the attack was preplanned. The incident has further heightened political tensions in the region as the state gears up for assembly elections.

Advertisement

BJP Leader Flags ‘Law and Order’ Concerns

Reacting to the incident, former MoS and BJP Bengal Vice President Nisith Pramanik spoke to Republic and said such violence reflects a breakdown of law and order in the state.

He argued that preventive measures should have been taken earlier to avoid such clashes and that the situation gives the impression that governance is weak during elections.

Advertisement

“Precautions should be taken beforehand so that such incidents do not occur in the first place. When such violent conflicts erupt in West Bengal, it creates an impression that the ‘rule of law’ does not exist,” he said.

Pramanik also stressed the need for stronger action by authorities and increased deployment of forces.

Explaining his concern, he said the incident points to inadequate security arrangements and called for stricter intervention by the Election Commission.

“There is a need for maximum deployment of security forces… if necessary, even greater numbers of paramilitary forces should be deployed,” he added.

He also demanded swift action against those responsible and claimed that such incidents aim to instil fear in voters before elections, as violence is being used to discourage voter turnout and influence polling.

“Those responsible for instigating this incident must be arrested immediately, and they aim to create an atmosphere of fear psychosis so that voter turnout remains low," he said.

Bengal Poll Schedule Announced

This incident broke just weeks before the polls as both parties gear up for the upcoming electoral battle on April 23 and 29, with the final count scheduled for May 4.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats, with the primary contest expected to be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The last assembly election in the state was held in eight phases in 2021 amid an intense contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

Clash Breaks Out Between TMC And BJP Supporters in Baranagar

Earlier, clashes also broke out in Baranagar in the North 24 Parganas district between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), prompting swift deployment of security forces to bring the situation under control.

According to police officials, security arrangements have been successful in containing the situation with Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) in the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Dyutiman Bhattacharya stating, “The situation is under control.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Baranagar, Siddhartha Singh Dangi, said, "The situation is normal, and we are trying to control the situation," he added.