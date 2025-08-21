Madhya Pradesh Horror: 18-Year-Old Student Sets Woman Teacher on Fire in Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur, MP: An 18-year-old youth was arrested after he allegedly poured petrol and set ablaze a 26-year-old female teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said on Thursday. According to officials, the incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area.

"A case has been reported in the Kotwali police station area where an 18-year-old youth poured petrol and set fire to a 26-year-old female teacher. A criminal case has been registered, and the woman has been referred to Jabalpur for treatment. Currently, she is stable," ASP Sandeep Bhuria told.

"The youth has been promptly arrested by a formed team. Preliminary investigations suggest that the two knew each other, with the youth being a student at the same school. Further investigation is ongoing," the ASP added. More details are awaited.

In another incident, a woman who was set ablaze by a 40-year-old man in Uruvachal, Kuttiyattoor of Kerala succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. The victim, identified as Praveena, aged 39, wife of Ajeesh, had sustained severe burns in the attack on Wednesday. The accused, Jijesh, a native of Kuttav, allegedly poured fuel and set her on fire.