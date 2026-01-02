Indore Sips Sewage: Lab Confirms E. coli, Vibrio Cholerae in Narmada Pipeline Water

Weeks after the first patients were rushed to hospitals, the tragedy in Indore is far from over, with the latest findings from Bhagirathpura’s Narmada pipeline confirming contamination by fecal coliform, E. coli, Klebsiella, and Vibrio cholerae - bacteria that make every sip of water a potential threat to life.

Fecal coliform serves as a clear marker of sewage infiltration, often leading to stomach infections, vomiting, and diarrhoea. E. coli is notorious for causing severe gastrointestinal illness and kidney complications, posing an especially grave danger to children. Klebsiella, an opportunistic pathogen, is linked to pneumonia and bloodstream infections, striking hardest at those already weakened. Most alarming is Vibrio cholerae, the bacteria behind cholera, capable of draining the body of fluids and killing within hours if left untreated. Together, these pathogens paint a chilling picture of a city drinking poison through its pipelines.

So far, 80 samples have been tested, with partial reports confirming contamination. A detailed analysis is expected within 1–2 days, but the early findings already explain the surge in patients. At the peak, more than 200 people were admitted, dozens discharged, and tragically, a six-month-old child lost their life.

The state government insists it is on high alert. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is personally monitoring hospitals, while senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been stationed in Indore to oversee relief. Collector Shivam Verma confirms chlorine tablets are being distributed door-to-door, and survey teams are checking households for symptoms.

Yet, the National Human Rights Commission has stepped in, questioning why residents’ repeated complaints about foul water were ignored until deaths occurred.

For locals, the crisis has shattered trust. Gabbar Lashkari, a resident of Bhagirathpura, described how his family has suffered. His 15-year-old daughter Kanak is hospitalised, while his 93-year-old mother fell ill but has since recovered. “We had been complaining about dirty water for many days, but no one was listening,” he said. “Now we are forced to buy drinking water. Tankers come, but we are scared to consume it. In the name of development, destruction is being done.”

