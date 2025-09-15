Updated 15 September 2025 at 22:07 IST
Indore: Speeding Truck Kills 2, Injures Several on Airport Road
A speeding truck rammed into seven vehicles in Indore, leaving two dead and several others critically injured.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Indore: Shocking news coming from Indore where a speeding truck rammed into seven vehicles, leaving two people dead and several other critically injured. The accident happened near Shikshak Nagar on Monday evening, triggering panic and chaos in the area.
Indore Truck Accident
Eyewitnesses reported that the truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, dragging a motorcycle underneath it. Locals set the vehicle ablaze in outrage before the fire brigade team arrived and brought the flames under control.
Additional DCP Alok Sharma is currently at the scene, overseeing rescue and investigation efforts. Authorities are still working to confirm the total number of casualties and injured individuals.
Police have cordoned off the entire area and launched a formal investigation into the cause of this horrific accident.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 21:10 IST