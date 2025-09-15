Indore: Speeding Truck Kills 2, Injures Several on Airport Road

Indore: Shocking news coming from Indore where a speeding truck rammed into seven vehicles, leaving two people dead and several other critically injured. The accident happened near Shikshak Nagar on Monday evening, triggering panic and chaos in the area.

Indore Truck Accident

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, dragging a motorcycle underneath it. Locals set the vehicle ablaze in outrage before the fire brigade team arrived and brought the flames under control.

Indore Truck Accident

Additional DCP Alok Sharma is currently at the scene, overseeing rescue and investigation efforts. Authorities are still working to confirm the total number of casualties and injured individuals.