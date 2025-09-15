Republic World
Updated 15 September 2025 at 22:07 IST

Indore: Speeding Truck Kills 2, Injures Several on Airport Road

A speeding truck rammed into seven vehicles in Indore, leaving two dead and several others critically injured.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Indore Truck Accident
Indore Truck Accident | Image: Republic

Indore: Shocking news coming from Indore where a speeding truck rammed into seven vehicles, leaving two people dead and several other critically injured. The accident happened near Shikshak Nagar on Monday evening, triggering panic and chaos in the area. 

Indore Truck Accident

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, dragging a motorcycle underneath it. Locals set the vehicle ablaze in outrage before the fire brigade team arrived and brought the flames under control.

Indore Truck Accident

Additional DCP Alok Sharma is currently at the scene, overseeing rescue and investigation efforts. Authorities are still working to confirm the total number of casualties and injured individuals.

Police have cordoned off the entire area and launched a formal investigation into the cause of this horrific accident.

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 15 September 2025 at 21:10 IST

