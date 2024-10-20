Published 11:43 IST, October 20th 2024
Infiltration Bid Foiled in J&K's Baramulla, 1 Terrorist Eliminated
An infiltration attempt was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalkot, Uri sector of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir
An infiltration attempt was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalkot, Uri sector of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir | Image: PTI
06:24 IST, October 20th 2024