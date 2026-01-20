Updated 20 January 2026 at 13:55 IST
Infiltrators Are a Major Security Threat, Must Be Sent Back: PM Modi
PM Modi calls infiltrators a “major security threat,” urges their identification and deportation, and warns against parties protecting them. He also flags urban Naxalism as an international challenge.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a sharp message on national security, declaring that infiltration poses a “major threat” to India and must be dealt with firmly. Addressing party workers at the headquarters, he said infiltrators must be identified and sent back to “the place they belong,” while also warning against political parties that protect them for vote-bank politics.
Modi stressed that no country in the world accepts infiltrators, and India too cannot allow them to exploit its poor and youth. “Duniya mein koi apne desh mein ghuspaithiyon ko swikaar nahi karta, Bharat bhi ghuspaithiyon ko hamare gareeb aur naujawano ko lootne nahi de sakta,(no country in the world accepts infiltrators, and India too will not allow infiltrators to exploit our poor and our youth),” he said.
He added that infiltrators are a direct threat to national security and must be unmasked before the people of India. “Infiltrators are a threat to our national security. Identifying them and sending them back is an absolute necessity. Unmasking them in front of the public is the need of the hour,” Modi declared.
The Prime Minister further urged that parties shielding infiltrators should be exposed. “We have to expose those party who are protecting infiltrators,” he said.
During his address, Modi also referred to 45-year-old Nabin, describing him as a “millennial” who belongs to a generation that has witnessed significant change in India. He said this generation understands the importance of safeguarding the nation’s future from infiltration and divisive politics.
Modi flagged “urban Naxalism” as another growing challenge, warning that its influence is spreading internationally. “Another major challenge is urban Naxalism. The scope of urban Naxalism is becoming international,” he said.
He alleged that individuals who occasionally speak positively about him or the government are deliberately targeted. “If they tweet something positive about Modi even once or twice a year, or say something positive on TV, or write something positive in a newspaper, some journalists humiliate them so much that they are hounded and made untouchable… This is the method of urban Naxalism,” Modi remarked.
