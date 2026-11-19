New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested the father of a female social media influencer and a neighbour in connection with the death case of a youth that took place in Madhu Vihar area.

The deceased was allegedly brutally beaten which led to his death after he allegedly trespassed into her house.

The arrests were made after a case was registered under sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The young woman has around 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube and over 650,000 followers on Instagram.

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During the investigation, police found that the deceased was employed with a private company in Chennai. He had come in contact with the young woman through YouTube and regularly liked her videos. He had reportedly developed an obsession with her and was in one-sided love with her. Driven by this obsession, he travelled from Chennai to Delhi to meet her.

On November 7, he allegedly entered her house, following which the young woman's family members and neighbours brutally assaulted him. After undergoing treatment for several days in critical condition, he died at a hospital three days ago.

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Earlier Incident of Trespassing:

The investigation revealed that the man had allegedly entered the young woman's house once before on the pretext of taking selfies and photographs. Following this incident, he had come to the notice of her family.

On November 7, when he entered the house again, the woman's family members allegedly lost their temper. It is alleged that her father and brother, along with people from the neighbourhood, surrounded him and brutally assaulted him, causing serious internal and external injuries.

According to the police, the involvement of the woman's brother and other neighbours has also emerged in the assault. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the crime scene to identify and apprehend the remaining accused. Police said they are gathering clues from the footage and the other accused are likely to be taken into custody soon.

Victim Shifted to Three Hospitals:

The young man, who was brought in a critical condition following the assault, was initially taken to LBS Hospital. Considering his serious condition, doctors referred him to GTB Hospital.