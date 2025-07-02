Infosys Employee in Bengaluru Arrested for Filming Woman Inside Office Washroom

Man Working at Infosys Arrested in Bengaluru for Recording Woman in Washroom | Image: X

Bengaluru: An Infosys senior associate has been arrested in Bengaluru after he was allegedly caught red-handed filming a woman inside the office washroom.

The accused, identified as Nagesh Swapnil Mali, was apprehended on Monday following a complaint filed by the female employee.

According to the FIR, the woman noticed suspicious activity from the adjacent cubicle while using the washroom. Upon closer inspection, she discovered Mali attempting to record her.

She immediately raised an alarm, prompting other employees to intervene and detain him on the spot.

The incident took place within the company’s campus, and law enforcement authorities were soon alerted. The police have since taken Mali into custody and launched a wider investigation.

Officers believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Mali’s mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination to recover any deleted files and determine if other women were similarly targeted.

Following the incident, Infosys’ internal HR team launched an investigation and allegedly discovered more than 30 videos of different women on Mali’s phone, according to preliminary findings.

Many of the videos are suspected to have been filmed in similar circumstances, suggesting a pattern of repeated misconduct.

Mali has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to voyeurism, criminal trespass, and insult to the modesty of a woman, along with provisions under the Information Technology Act. He is currently in police custody as further inquiries are underway.

Investigators are now working to identify potential additional victims, while Infosys has not yet released an official statement on the matter.