Infosys Layoffs: Narayana Murthy’s Company Fires 195 More Trainees at Mysuru Campus

Infosys has fired 195 more trainees from its Mysuru campus due to repeated failure in internal assessments.

Mysuru: In a fresh round of terminations, Infosys has reportedly dismissed 195 trainees from its Mysuru campus after they failed internal assessments. This marks the fourth round of such exits at the Bengaluru-based IT company, bringing the total number of affected trainees to nearly 800 since February 2025.

The earlier rounds saw 300 trainees let go in February, 45 in March, and around 240 on April 18. All were dismissed for not clearing Infosys’ internal evaluations despite being given three attempts, additional preparation time, and support through mock tests and doubt-clearing sessions.

An email reportedly sent to affected trainees on April 29 stated, "You have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic Foundation Training Program’ despite multiple opportunities and support. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program."

The terminations come shortly after Infosys announced a reduced revenue growth forecast in its Q4 financial report. The company revised its FY26 growth guidance to 0–3%, down from the earlier estimate of 4.5–5%.

Infosys is offering support to affected trainees, including free upskilling programs via NIIT and UpGrad. Around 250 have enrolled in these courses, and about 150 have registered for outplacement services. The company is also offering an alternative 12-week training program for roles in its Business Process Management (BPM) division.

Earlier this year, Infosys also terminated around 700 trainees who were hired two-and-a-half years ago but only onboarded in October 2024. These individuals also failed to clear the company’s internal tests, though some raised concerns over the difficulty level of the assessments.

In response to complaints labeling the layoffs as unethical and unlawful, the Karnataka Labour Department reviewed the matter and gave Infosys a clean chit in February. The department clarified that the individuals involved were apprenticeship trainees, not regular employees, and therefore labor laws concerning layoffs do not apply.

Defending its decision, Infosys stated, "Every trainee joins with the understanding that performance evaluations are a critical part of the training process. All assessment rules and policies are clearly explained at the time of induction."

The company emphasized that it bore the full cost of the training and followed a standardized evaluation policy, which includes negative marking in multiple-choice tests. Infosys also noted that over 98% of the affected trainees received relieving letters, severance pay, and access to counseling and career support services.