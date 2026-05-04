'Innovation Driving India's Space Ecosystem': MEA On Successful Launch of GalaxEye's Mission Drishti

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday hailed GalaxEye for the successful launch of GalaxEye's Mission Drishti and called it a milestone in India's growing space innovation ecosystem.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswa said that Mission Drishti reflects the capabilities of India's private space sector and marks a major step in the country's space journey.

He said, “A proud milestone for India's growing space innovation ecosystem! The successful launch of GalaxEye's Mission Drishti marks a major step in India's space journey. The world's first OptoSAR satellite reflects the growing capabilities of India's private space sector and the innovation driving India's growing space ecosystem.”

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Sunday extended wishes to Bengaluru-based space startup GalaxEye on the launch of Mission Drishti and hailed it as a proud moment for Indian deep-tech.

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In a post on X, he shared pictures of meeting the cofounders few days before the launch and said, “Congratulations to @GalaxEye on launch of #MissionDrishti - world's first #OptoSAR satellite- fusing optical and radar imaging- delivering all weather, round the clock earth observation. A proud moment for Indian deep-tech! Had the pleasure of meeting the cofounders @thesuyashsingh and @ThePranitMehta few days before the launch.”

In another post on X, the Indian Embassy in US called it a proud moment for India's space trajectory and congratulated GalaxEye for the first cutting-edge OptoSAR marking notable step in India's commercial EO architecture.

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Mission Drishti, developed by GalaxEye, marks a major advancement in Earth observation technology with the world's first OptoSAR satellite. The 190 kg spacecraft--India's largest privately built satellite--was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and successfully placed into orbit.

The mission has been widely seen as a breakthrough for India's growing private space sector, with the satellite designed to provide all-weather, day-and-night Earth imaging by combining optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technologies.

Officials and experts have noted that the success of Mission Drishti reflects India's evolving space ecosystem, where private startups are increasingly working alongside ISRO, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also described the mission as a "major achievement" for India's space programme, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said it reinforces India's growing global standing in space technology and innovation.

GalaxEye, founded in 2021 by IIT Madras alumni, has emerged as a key player in India's new space economy, with Mission Drishti seen as a validation of its indigenous OptoSAR technology and commercial Earth observation capabilities.

With this launch, India's private space sector has taken another significant step towards global competitiveness, as Mission Drishti opens new possibilities for defence, disaster management, agriculture, and infrastructure monitoring through advanced satellite imaging.