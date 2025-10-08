INS Kadmatt's Visit Fosters Naval Partnerships Between Indian, Indonesian Navies

Makassar: INS Kadmatt visited Makassar for a three-day operational turnaround from October 3-5, the Indian Navy shared on Tuesday. The visit by INS Kadmatt is a part of the ongoing deployment to the Indo-Pacific region and is aimed at sharing best practices with the Indonesian Navy.

"INS Kadmatt, as part of the ongoing deployment in the Indo-Pacific, visited Makassar, Indonesia, for a three-day Operational Turn Around from 03 - 05 Oct 25. This visit was aimed at professional interactions, fostering naval partnerships and sharing best practices with the Indonesian Navy", the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

INS Kadmatt is a Kamorta-class anti-submarine Warfare Corvette of the Indian Navy, which was commissioned in 2016.

The indigenously built warship exemplifies India's technological advancements and self-reliance under the Make in India initiative and remains a most compact and comprehensive fighting machine, the Indian Navy noted.

INS Kadmatt is equipped with advanced sensors and weapon systems, playing a critical role in safeguarding India's maritime interests by detecting and neutralising threats in all domains of warfare at sea, including surface, sub-surface, and air.

In the last nine years, the ship has participated in key national and international exercises, thereby enhancing its operational capabilities and fostering global naval cooperation, the Navy highlighted.

Earlier this year, during Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto's visit to India, he welcomed India's interest in enhancing cooperation on maritime security, including its engagement with regional mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of sea lanes of communication.

According to the MEA, PM Modi and President Subianto acknowledged the significance of collaborative efforts to achieve safe and secure sea lanes in the region and agreed to maintain constant communication to discuss enhancing maritime safety.