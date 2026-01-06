'Insensitive, Incident Damaged City's Image': High Court Reprimands State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Deaths

New Delhi: Indore- officially India's "cleanest city"- is in the spotlight again as over 10 people have already died in Bhagirathpura after consuming contaminated drinking water.

In a significant legal development, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, while hearing the pleas related to deaths caused by contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore reprimanded the state government saying Indore is number one in cleanliness, yet such an incident was reported here.

It further added that the incident has severely damaged the city’s reputation nationwide.

‘Matter of serious concern’

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has expressed grave concern over the drinking water crisis in Indore, stressing that the issue of contamination is a "matter of serious concern" that threatens the health of the entire city. Noting that the problem is not limited to just one part of the city, the court has requested to hear from the Chief Secretary.

Advertisement

The Indore High Court, taking a stern stance on the public health crisis in Bhagirathpura, added that it will decide whether this is criminal liability or civil liability.

Approximately three petitions were filed in the Indore High Court regarding the deaths and illnesses caused by contaminated water in Bhagirathpura.

Advertisement

HC reprimands municipal corporation

The Indore High Court heard all the petitions together, and after the hearing, the court directed the Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government to appear before the court via video conferencing on January 15th.

The High Court also reprimanded the concerned departments for the status report on the number of deaths presented to the court by the Municipal Corporation and the district administration.

The High Court instructed the government that everyone should receive clean water and proper medical treatment following the crisis.

38 fresh cases of vomiting and diarrhoea

The health crisis in Bhagirathpura continues to escalate, with 38 new cases of vomiting and diarrhea reported at the local primary health center this Monday, stated reports. According to Indore Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade, the situation remains critical.

Currently, 110 patients are receiving medical care, with 15 individuals in critical condition in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Six patients required specialized care and were transferred to other facilities for advanced treatment.

Drinking water safety under question

The laboratory reports on Bhagirathpura’s Narmada pipeline indicated that the water was contaminated by fecal coliform, E. coli, Klebsiella, and Vibrio cholerae - bacteria that is a potential threat to life. 80 samples were tested so far, with partial reports confirming contamination.

Fecal coliform is a clear marker of sewage infiltration, and leads to stomach infections, vomiting, and diarrhoea. E. coli causes severe gastrointestinal illness and kidney complications, and poses a grave risk to children. Klebsiella, a pathogen, is linked to pneumonia and bloodstream infections. Vibrio cholerae, the bacteria behind cholera, is capable of draining the body of fluids and killing within hours if left untreated.

Steps Taken By Govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took strong action against the negligence of officials in the water contamination crisis in Bhagirathpura. He announced strict action against those responsible and named two officials in the case.