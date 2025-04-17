sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Inside Camellia, the Ultra-Luxury Home Bought by Jaggis in Gurgaon for Whopping Rs 50 Crores | PICS

Updated April 17th 2025, 14:20 IST

Inside Camellia, the Ultra-Luxury Home Bought by Jaggis in Gurgaon for Whopping Rs 50 Crores | PICS

Take a look at Jaggi brothers’ Rs 50 cr Camellias flat in Gurgaon after SEBI alleges misuse of loan funds for luxury real estate and personal expenses.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Follow: Google News Icon
Inside Camellia, the Ultra-Luxury Home Bought by Jaggis in Gurgaon for a Whopping Rs 50 Crores | PICS
Inside Camellia, the Ultra-Luxury Home Bought by Jaggis in Gurgaon for Whopping Rs 50 Crores | PICS | Image: DLF Camellia

New Delhi: The luxurious Rs 50 crore residence inside the luxurious Camellia complex in Gurgaon has become the centre of controversy after revelations surfaced about its alleged funding source by the Jaggis brothers. The ultra-luxury home was reportedly purchased by Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, co-founders of Gensol Engineering Limited (GEL) and electric cab startup BluSmart, using misappropriated corporate funds.

DJI_0714
Image Credit: DLF Camellia

This property has come under the spotlight following a damning order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ), which claimed that the Jaggi brothers of diverting company's funds meant for business expansion and electric vehicle procurement.

Also read | Gold Standard in Golfing: What’s Special in Anmol Singh Jaggi’s High-end ₹26 Lakh Set

SEBI’s order issued on Tuesday claimed that loans taken by Gensol from institutions like the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) were meant to facilitate the purchase of 6,400 electric vehicles. However, only 4,704 were acquired, with a staggering ₹262 crore reportedly diverted for personal luxuries and non-core investments, including the high-profile Camellia apartment.

A Tour of the Camellias Residences:

The luxurious property built in the "cyber city" of India is located some 20 miles from New Delhi. The property created by DLF and headed by Kushal Pal Singh is the most expensive residence in Gurgaon. The Camellias is built around the idea of uniqueness, green landscapes and waterways. The DLF has planted over 25,000 trees alongside the three artificial lakes fed by sewage-treated water.

GDN_DLF-Camelias_IAA22_9
Image Credit: DLF Camellia

The ultra-luxurious property has 429 units with one unit per floor, which start at Rs 53.4 Crore or $6.25 million. It also features a massive "Camellias Club" in 160,000 square feet, with seven "energy zones," a boxing ring, a rock climbing wall, a four-lane Brunswick bowling alley, and five restaurant offerings.

6O1A7594 copy
Enterance area in the DLF Camellia. Image credit: DLF
6O1A7378 copy
Fitness area. Image credit: DLF Camellia
6O1A7272 copy
Indoor pool and two jacuzzi in the wellness area. Image credit: DLF&nbsp;

Also read | Why Are BluSmart Cabs Suddenly Off the Roads? Who To Blame Now

Inside Look of the Luxurious Flat:

A viral video shared by content creator Priyam Saraswa provides a glimpse of the elite living in the unmatched sophistication of the DLF Camellias

The ultra-luxury apartment at DLF Camellias features a 72-foot glass balcony designed for entertaining up to 50 guests.

Overlooking a serene pool and lush greenery, the space includes a formal dining setup, guest seating, and a cosy family lounge.

Interior
Living room. Image Credit: DLF Camellia

Inside, the home boasts a minimalist design with muted tones and refined furnishings, creating a calm, open ambience.

The layout includes a master and second bedroom, a dedicated work area, and a sleek bar—each space blending functionality with understated elegance.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 17th 2025, 14:16 IST

SEBI