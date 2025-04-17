Inside Camellia, the Ultra-Luxury Home Bought by Jaggis in Gurgaon for Whopping Rs 50 Crores | PICS | Image: DLF Camellia

New Delhi: The luxurious Rs 50 crore residence inside the luxurious Camellia complex in Gurgaon has become the centre of controversy after revelations surfaced about its alleged funding source by the Jaggis brothers. The ultra-luxury home was reportedly purchased by Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, co-founders of Gensol Engineering Limited (GEL) and electric cab startup BluSmart, using misappropriated corporate funds.

Image Credit: DLF Camellia

This property has come under the spotlight following a damning order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ), which claimed that the Jaggi brothers of diverting company's funds meant for business expansion and electric vehicle procurement.

SEBI’s order issued on Tuesday claimed that loans taken by Gensol from institutions like the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) were meant to facilitate the purchase of 6,400 electric vehicles. However, only 4,704 were acquired, with a staggering ₹262 crore reportedly diverted for personal luxuries and non-core investments, including the high-profile Camellia apartment.

A Tour of the Camellias Residences:

The luxurious property built in the "cyber city" of India is located some 20 miles from New Delhi. The property created by DLF and headed by Kushal Pal Singh is the most expensive residence in Gurgaon. The Camellias is built around the idea of uniqueness, green landscapes and waterways. The DLF has planted over 25,000 trees alongside the three artificial lakes fed by sewage-treated water.

Image Credit: DLF Camellia

The ultra-luxurious property has 429 units with one unit per floor, which start at Rs 53.4 Crore or $6.25 million. It also features a massive "Camellias Club" in 160,000 square feet, with seven "energy zones," a boxing ring, a rock climbing wall, a four-lane Brunswick bowling alley, and five restaurant offerings.

Enterance area in the DLF Camellia. Image credit: DLF

Fitness area. Image credit: DLF Camellia

Indoor pool and two jacuzzi in the wellness area. Image credit: DLF

Also read | Why Are BluSmart Cabs Suddenly Off the Roads? Who To Blame Now

Inside Look of the Luxurious Flat:

A viral video shared by content creator Priyam Saraswa provides a glimpse of the elite living in the unmatched sophistication of the DLF Camellias

The ultra-luxury apartment at DLF Camellias features a 72-foot glass balcony designed for entertaining up to 50 guests.

Overlooking a serene pool and lush greenery, the space includes a formal dining setup, guest seating, and a cosy family lounge.

Living room. Image Credit: DLF Camellia

Inside, the home boasts a minimalist design with muted tones and refined furnishings, creating a calm, open ambience.