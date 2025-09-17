Inside Details Of 30-Minutes Closed Door Meet Between Home Minister Amit Shah-AIADMK Chief EPS

Tamil Nadu politics is entering a crucial phase with less than one year left for the 2026 Assembly elections. | Image: Twitter

Tamil Nadu politics is entering a crucial phase with less than one year left for the 2026 Assembly elections. In an important political move, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) visited New Delhi on Thursday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also paid a courtesy visit to newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, but it was the meeting with Amit Shah that carried the most political weight.

A 30-minute huddle with Shah

Republic sources get an exclusive ear into the EPS-Amit Shah meet, which lasted over 30 minutes, of which 20 minutes were strictly behind closed doors.

Interestingly, his closest aides, SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam, were kept waiting outside, highlighting the sensitive nature of the discussion.

EPS addresses internal issues

According to Republic sources, EPS urged the Home Minister to discourage AIADMK leaders from meeting him directly, as it could create “confusion and parallel power centres” within the party. This comes after senior leader KA Sengottaiyan and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran sought meetings with BJP leaders.

EPS also informed Shah about his recent disciplinary actions. A few days earlier, he had removed six functionaries from the Erode rural west district, all of them close to Sengottaiyan, to strengthen his hold on the party and reduce factionalism.

Thevar sentiment in focus

Another major point raised by EPS was the demand to rename Madurai Airport as Pasumpon Thevar Airport. This move is seen as a way to consolidate the support of the influential Thevar community in southern Tamil Nadu.

Alliance optics with BJP

Republic has learnt that EPS also discussed the possibility of campaigning jointly with BJP state president K Annamalai on the same stage. Both sides reportedly agree that this would project a strong and united AIADMK–BJP front against the ruling DMK, especially after the AMMK announced its exit from the NDA earlier this month.

EPS signals gratitude to BJP

This Delhi visit came just a day after EPS addressed a public meeting in Chennai on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. At the event, he praised the BJP for “protecting AIADMK after Amma’s demise” and criticised the DMK for alleged law and order failures. He stressed that AIADMK remains grateful to the BJP and that there were no differences between the two parties.