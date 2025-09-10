Stalin Investment Row: EPS Makes Mega Allegation, Claims DMK Bluff

Pollachi: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) blasted the DMK government on Tuesday for its frequent claims about attracting foreign investment, deeming them misleading. The AIADMK general secretary called out the DMK for attempting to deceive the people of Tamil Nadu with “inflated and fabricated investment claims.” He questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin over his claims of receiving ₹10 lakh crore investments in the state.

EPS contrasted Stalin's claim of ₹10 lakh crore in investments with the actual ₹68,000 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received by Tamil Nadu over the last three years citing central government's official data, questioning the whereabouts of the alleged remaining investments. Palaniswami also criticized Stalin's five foreign trips for investment attraction, stating that instead of investments coming to Tamil Nadu, it seemed Stalin's "investments" went abroad. EPS demanded transparency on the number of industries started and jobs created in Tamil Nadu.

“Statistics do not lie — politicians do. While Chief Minister MK Stalin boasts of ₹10 lakh crore in investments, official Central government data shows that Tamil Nadu has received only ₹68,000 crore in FDI over the last three years. Where did the rest vanish? The truth is — it was never there,” EPS said.

Questioning the CM’s frequent foreign trips, he said, “Mr. Stalin has gone abroad five times in the name of attracting investments. But investments have not come to Tamil Nadu — only Stalin’s investments have gone abroad. He must answer: How many industries have actually started? How many jobs were actually created? The people deserve the truth, not glossy propaganda.”

EPS also put statistics of foreign investments in Tamil Nadu during the AIADMK rule and during DMK's present government.

AIADMK record (2011–2021): Two successful Global Investors’ Meets, ₹5.47 lakh crore FDI inflow, 412 MoUs signed, lakhs of jobs generated.

Two successful Global Investors’ Meets, ₹5.47 lakh crore FDI inflow, 412 MoUs signed, lakhs of jobs generated. DMK record (2021–2024): ₹68,000 crore actual FDI inflow against a claim of ₹10 lakh crore; false claims of 37 lakh jobs.

Addressing a massive crowd during his statewide yatra, 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom' in Pollachi, EPS stated, “Signing an MoU does not mean jobs are created overnight. It takes years of groundwork — land, infrastructure, and construction — before factories employ people. Stalin’s claims are nothing but fraudulent numbers printed on glossy paper.”

AIADMK Welfare Promises

EPS assured the people of Tamil Nadu that when AIADMK returns to power in 2026:

The ‘Concrete Homes Scheme’ for the poor will be relaunched.

for the poor will be relaunched. Autorickshaw drivers in co-operative societies will receive a subsidy of ₹75,000 to buy new vehicles.

to buy new vehicles. The Ezhava/Thiyya community in border areas will be recognized as OBCs and issued community certificates.

in border areas will be recognized as OBCs and issued community certificates. A research institute will be set up to tackle coconut tree diseases and safeguard coconut farmers.

will be set up to tackle coconut tree diseases and safeguard coconut farmers. The long-ignored Parambikulam–Aliyar Project , including the Anamalaiyar–Nallar scheme, will be expedited in coordination with Kerala to boost irrigation in western Tamil Nadu.

, including the Anamalaiyar–Nallar scheme, will be expedited in coordination with Kerala to boost irrigation in western Tamil Nadu. A statue will be erected near Aliyar dam to honour VK Palaniswami Gounder.

“The DMK’s government is a government of advertisements, not achievements. They have discontinued people-oriented schemes, betrayed farmers, cheated workers, and abandoned the poor. In 2026, people will teach them a lesson, and AIADMK will restore dignity, growth, and real opportunities to Tamil Nadu,” the AIADMK leader asserted.

About Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom Yatra