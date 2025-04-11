Meet DIG Jaya Roy, IPS Officer to Lead Tahawwur Rana Interrogation & 5 Key Questions Likely To Be Asked

Updated April 11th 2025, 10:49 IST
New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack will be interrogated today at 11:00 am by a team of 12 NIA officers, led by an IPS officer of 2011 batch, DIG Jaya Roy.
The criminal who co-conspired with David Coleman Headley to execute the 26/11 Attack, has been successfully extradited to India from the US and has been sent to an 18-day NIA custody by a Delhi Court. Know all about DIG Jaya Roy and the questions that are likely to be asked by the NIA officials…
The interrogation of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind, Tahawwur Rana will be conducted today at 11:00 am, by a team of 12 NIA officials, comprising of DSP-SP rank officers, led by DIG Jaya Roy.
DIG Jaya Roy is an IPS officer of the 2011 batch from the Jharkhand cadre and is currently working as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) at the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The IPS officer was sent to the NIA in 2019 as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for four years, on deputation.
DIG Jaya Roy was also posted in Jamtara where her crackdown on cyber criminals is often talked about and her operations have also been shown in a prominent web series made on on the same.
While no official details regarding the investigation have been revealed, as per our sources, the questions that may be asked by the NIA officials to Tahawwur Rana, to uncover the complete conspiracy of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks would be on the following aspects…
