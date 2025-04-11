sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 11th 2025, 10:49 IST

Meet DIG Jaya Roy, IPS Officer to Lead Tahawwur Rana Interrogation & 5 Key Questions Likely To Be Asked

Tahawwur Rana will be interrogated today by a team of 12 officers, led by DIG Jaya Roy. Know all about the IPS officer and the questions likely to be asked...

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
DIG Jaya Roy to Lead Tahawwur Rana's Interrogation
DIG Jaya Roy to Lead Tahawwur Rana's Interrogation | Image: X

New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack will be interrogated today at 11:00 am by a team of 12 NIA officers, led by an IPS officer of 2011 batch, DIG Jaya Roy.

The criminal who co-conspired with David Coleman Headley to execute the 26/11 Attack, has been successfully extradited to India from the US and has been sent to an 18-day NIA custody by a Delhi Court. Know all about DIG Jaya Roy and the questions that are likely to be asked by the NIA officials…

Meet DIG Jaya Roy, IPS Officer to Lead Tahawwur Rana's Interrogation at NIA Headquarters

The interrogation of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind, Tahawwur Rana will be conducted today at 11:00 am, by a team of 12 NIA officials, comprising of DSP-SP rank officers, led by DIG Jaya Roy.

DIG Jaya Roy is an IPS officer of the 2011 batch from the Jharkhand cadre and is currently working as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) at the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The IPS officer was sent to the NIA in 2019 as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for four years, on deputation.

DIG Jaya Roy was also posted in Jamtara where her crackdown on cyber criminals is often talked about and her operations have also been shown in a prominent web series made on on the same. 

5 Key Questions Likely to Be Asked by NIA to Tahawwur Rana

While no official details regarding the investigation have been revealed, as per our sources, the questions that may be asked by the NIA officials to Tahawwur Rana, to uncover the complete conspiracy of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks would be on the following aspects…

  • Tahawwur Rana's Role in the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: The NIA will interrogate Rana about his involvement in the deadly 2008 attacks, including his actions to aid his co-conspirator, David Coleman Headley. They will also explore the extent of his participation in planning the attack and his role in gathering intelligence for it.
  • Tahawwur Rana's Ties to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT): Rana will also be questioned about his connections with the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the support he provided to the group, and any information he has on other LeT operatives.
  • Rana's Links with Pakistan's ISI: Investigators will also inquire about Rana's relationship with Pakistan's Intelligence Agency, the ISI, focusing on the instructions he received from the agency regarding the Mumbai attacks and its involvement in planning the massacre that claimed over 170 lives.

  • Pre and Post-Attack Planning: The NIA will question Rana about the planning stages of the 26/11 attack, including the individuals involved, the logistics of arranging funds and weapons, and his actions after the attack to evade authorities. They will also examine his activities following the attacks and how he managed to avoid detection.
  • Rana's Reconnaissance in India: Rana is reported to have conducted reconnaissance in cities like Agra and Delhi before the attacks. The NIA will seek further details on these activities, as well as investigate how he transitioned from being a medical student to a key figure in the criminal plot, eventually getting involved with the ISI. Based on his answers, the NIA aims to continue its investigation to identify other individuals and organizations linked to the attacks.

Published April 11th 2025, 10:49 IST