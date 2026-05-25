Inside The Twisha Sharma Death Timeline: CCTV Exposes Three Individuals At The Crime Scene

Bhopal: In a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of 33-year-old model and actor Twisha Sharma, Republic has exclusively identified three key individuals caught on CCTV footage retrieving her body from the crime scene.

The high-profile dowry death case, which has triggered nationwide outrage and a Supreme Court suo motu hearing, has taken a critical turn with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) zooming in on the immediate aftermath of the incident.

CCTV Breakthrough and Identification

According to highly placed sources, digital forensic analysis of the security cameras at the matrimonial residence in Bhopal captured three individuals bringing Twisha's body down from the upper section of the house shortly after the incident on May 12.

Republic has successfully identified all three individuals involved in handling the body at the crime scene: Samarth Singh, the husband of the deceased and prime accused in the case; Swaraj Singh, Samarth's first cousin, whose sudden presence at the crime scene has added a significant political dimension to the probe; and a household staff member who allegedly assisted the duo.

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Swaraj Singh Under the Scanner

The identification of Swaraj Singh has added immense scrutiny to the timeline of events.

Swaraj, who is a well-connected figure associated with the Congress party, was reportedly present at the house during the critical window immediately following Twisha's death.

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The SIT, led by senior officials investigating the case, has officially recorded Swaraj Singh’s detailed statement regarding his exact movements, his reasons for being at the property, and his role in moving the body before local police arrived at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine if the quick removal of the body from its original position constituted an attempt to tamper with vital forensic evidence or manipulate the crime scene.

Web of Influence and Alleged Cover-Up

Twisha's grieving family, including her father Navnidhi Sharma and her brother Major Harshit Sharma, have repeatedly alleged that the accused family has been using structural influence to derail the investigation.

Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based lawyer, had evaded law enforcement for ten days before surrendering under highly dramatic circumstances in court, where his family claimed he received "VIP treatment."

Furthermore, Samarth’s mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judicial officer, is also under the scanner for alleged domestic violence and dowry harassment.

A second autopsy had to be urgently ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court after forensic experts flagged shocking lapses in the initial post-mortem report, including a 10-centimetre discrepancy in recording Twisha's height, a failure to photograph the body, and the failure of the police to provide the ligature material to the medical board.

With Samarth Singh currently undergoing a rigorous 7-day custodial interrogation by the SIT, detectives are aggressively probing the "shelter network" that hid him while he was on the run.