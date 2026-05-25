'CBI Probe, Autopsy Gaps': CJI-Led Bench To Hear Twisha Sharma's Case Shortly As SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

New Delhi: The legal proceedings surrounding the actor-model Twisha Sharma case have simultaneously shifted to the Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, titled: ‘In Re: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home.’

The top court's decision comes amid growing public scrutiny over the investigation and judicial handling of the case. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter today, a development that the victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, described as a vital step toward restoring faith in the judicial process.

The Supreme Court is set to examine allegations of procedural errors and institutional bias regarding the death of Twisha Sharma.

Following the incident, police filed an FIR charging the accused under sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which correspond to sections 304-B, 498-A, and 34 of the IPC, in addition to sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

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The case has remained in national focus for weeks, with Republic TV running a continuous campaign seeking justice for the victim, Twisha Sharma. The Republic Media Network’s coverage has outlined alleged delays and inconsistencies in the probe, amplifying calls for accountability.

Major REPUBLIC effect

Apex Court Steps In

The title of the proceedings itself reflected the Court’s concern about systemic issues that may have affected the investigation into Twisha’s death at her matrimonial home.

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The legal observers noted that suo motu cognisance in such matters is rare and typically follows either larger public concern or apparent judicial inconsistencies that warrant the Supreme Court’s direct oversight.

The Supreme Court, by framing the suo motu case around ‘institutional bias and procedural discrepancies’, has broadened the scope beyond one incident to examine systemic practices.

The outcome could influence the police and lower courts handle evidence, witness protection, and timelines in similar cases. The Bench’s hearing is expected to seek responses from concerned authorities and may set down guidelines to address perceived gaps.

HC Orderered Second Post-Mortem

Amid Republic airing series of reports questioning the pace of the investigation and demanding transparency from the concerned authorities, the Jabalpur High Court on Friday had ordered a second post-mortem, directing that a specialised team constituted by the Director of AIIMS Delhi conduct the procedure in Bhopal.

Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh passed the order after serious concerns were raised regarding the first autopsy report, forensic inconsistencies and gaps in the investigation.

A medical team comprising four senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi reached Bhopal to conduct a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma on Sunday, following earlier directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Lapses In 1st Autopsy

Critical flaws in Twisha Sharma's autopsy- including height errors, missing neck X-rays, and lack of female medical staff- have sparked allegations of a compromised, biased, and incomplete investigation.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, Samarth’s legal team opposed the second autopsy and sought custody of Twisha’s body for last rites.

MP Govt Moves High Court To Cancel Giri Bala's Bail

In another major development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is scheduled to hear the petitions today, May 25, filed by both the state government and the victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to former judge Giribala Singh.

Accused in the dowry-related death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, Singh had been granted pre-arrest protection by a Bhopal court on May 15.

Alongside this legal challenge, the state has initiated proceedings to remove Singh from her position as Chairperson of the Bhopal Consumer Commission as the investigation into her alleged involvement intensifies.

This high-profile case has escalated significantly in recent days, with the investigation now handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The order comes after Republic’s sustained coverage and a series of revelations that triggered massive public outrage and suspicion around the circumstances of Twisha’s death.

Madhya Pradesh Govt. Recommends CBI Probe

In a major development, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday officially recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of 33-year-old former model and actor Twisha Sharma, acceding to her family’s relentless demands for an independent inquiry by the central agency.

Grieving Father Thanks Arnab Goswami

Following the announcement, Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma expressed profound gratitude toward Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, for leading the public advocacy effort from the forefront.

In an emotional audio message, Twisha's father directly thanked Arnab Goswami for keeping the pressure on authorities, which ultimately led to the state government's clearance.

He said, "Arnab Goswami, thanks a lot, sir. Thanks a lot, salute to you, sir," the father said in his message. "All your efforts, sir, that we have got clearance from the state government for the CBI probe. Thanks to you a lot, sir."

Samarth Singh Sent To 7-Day Police Custody

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma’s husband and co-accused, Samarth Singh, who had been absconding, was recently taken into seven-day police custody following his unsuccessful attempt to surrender in court.

Meanwhile, the police have claimed that Samarth is not cooperating in the investigation.

The legal proceedings remain under intense public scrutiny, with the Supreme Court also expected to take up the matter today.

What is Twisha Sharma case?

A Noida resident and former model-tuned-actor Twisha Sharma was found dead under unnatural circumstances at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s upscale Katara Hills locality on May 12.