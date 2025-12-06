Inspired By Akshay Kumar's 'Special 26', Gang Loots Gold Shop During Fake Raid In Delhi

New Delhi: Inspired by Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Special 26’, a gang staged a fake raid at a jewelley shop and fled with around 1 kg gold on the pretext of checking Income Tax and GST documents in Delhi. Police apprehended five people after the looting at Prasad Nagar's Dev Nagar area.

Police said, “They entered a jewellery workshop and took 1 kg gold from there. They pretended that they were there to check Income tax and GST documents.” An accused named Sandeep confessed to the police that he used to pose as a government employee in order to recruit people under him and conduct raids at places.

A Delhi-based government employee named Parminder has also been arrested in the case. Three people who were 'recruited' by the accused have also been apprehended. Two more people are absconding and police have launched a manhunt to nab them.

Footage from over 250 CCTV cameras was used to raid locations in Delhi and Haryana and arrest all five criminals. Out of the looted gold, police recovered 435.03 grams of gold. Thy also seized ₹3.97 lakh in cash, fake uniforms, identity cards and three cars that were used in the crime.



Special 26

In 'Special 26' movie, Ajay Singh (Akshay Kumar) leads a group of men who pose as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and conduct fake raids on corrupt politicians and businessmen to steal their black money. His team used to conduct fake recruitment driver and recruit job seeks by creating bogus websites and issuing fake government appointment letters.