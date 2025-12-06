Updated 6 December 2025 at 21:21 IST
'Treated Worse Than Animals': UP Labourers Stranded in Kyrgyzstan Shares Ordeal
Two Indian labourers who went to Kyrgyzstan for work are now stranded in the foreign country, allegedly facing abuse from local recruitment agents. The labourers shared a video narrating their ordeal, saying, "We want to come home in any case."
- India News
- 3 min read
Pilibhit: As many of 12 labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district are reportedly stranded in Kyrgyzstan, facing physical, verbal and financial abuse from local recruitment agents.
The matter came to light after the men, who are stuck in the foreign land, shared a video narrating their ordeal and desperately pleading to be called back home.
‘Haven’t Received Salary'
In the video, the workers were heard saying that they have not received salary for two and a half months. They stated that if they get any calls from the Indian Embassy, they will tell that they want to come back home.
Stressing that this was their “real video”, they warned, "If you see any other video featuring us in the future, keep in mind that it is a fake video and is made by pressurising us." They said they might be forced to make a video saying that they don't want to come home. They reiterated, "We want to come home in any case."
Advertisement
They seemingly levelled serious allegations against their employer, saying, "They abuse us, force us to sign on blank sheets and say, 'Sign or you won’t receive a single penny'."
“We request you to call us home as soon as possible,” they added at the end of the video.
Advertisement
Watch Video
Extortion Claim
The family members of the stranded laboures have alleged that local agents are demanding Rs 2 lakh extortion money to ensure their return to India. The families earlier met local police and DM, requesting their intervention.
They claimed that each worker was charged Rs 2.5 lakh to be sent to Kyrgyzstan for work with fake contracts. Further, they alleged that now the labourers are being beaten and are treated “worse than animals”.
Report Sent To Home Ministry
Pilibhit District Magistrate (DM) Gyanendra Singh asserted that an inquiry has been initiated into the agency that took the 12 Indians to the foreign land.
He said, “As soon as it came to our knowledge, we initiated an inquiry into the agency that facilitated them. We also spoke to embassy officials, and the inquiry is underway. A report in this regard has also been sent to the Home Ministry.” The DM added that a local-level inquiry is also underway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 6 December 2025 at 21:15 IST