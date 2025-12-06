'Treated Worse Than Animals': UP Labourers Stranded in Kyrgyzstan Shares Ordeal

Pilibhit: As many of 12 labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district are reportedly stranded in Kyrgyzstan, facing physical, verbal and financial abuse from local recruitment agents.

The matter came to light after the men, who are stuck in the foreign land, shared a video narrating their ordeal and desperately pleading to be called back home.

‘Haven’t Received Salary'

In the video, the workers were heard saying that they have not received salary for two and a half months. They stated that if they get any calls from the Indian Embassy, they will tell that they want to come back home.

Stressing that this was their “real video”, they warned, "If you see any other video featuring us in the future, keep in mind that it is a fake video and is made by pressurising us." They said they might be forced to make a video saying that they don't want to come home. They reiterated, "We want to come home in any case."

They seemingly levelled serious allegations against their employer, saying, "They abuse us, force us to sign on blank sheets and say, 'Sign or you won’t receive a single penny'."

“We request you to call us home as soon as possible,” they added at the end of the video.

Extortion Claim

The family members of the stranded laboures have alleged that local agents are demanding Rs 2 lakh extortion money to ensure their return to India. The families earlier met local police and DM, requesting their intervention.

They claimed that each worker was charged Rs 2.5 lakh to be sent to Kyrgyzstan for work with fake contracts. Further, they alleged that now the labourers are being beaten and are treated “worse than animals”.

Report Sent To Home Ministry

Pilibhit District Magistrate (DM) Gyanendra Singh asserted that an inquiry has been initiated into the agency that took the 12 Indians to the foreign land.