From Instagram To ‘Pink Pill’ To Gang-Rape: How 19-Year-Old Was Lured, Drugged & Assaulted At Bengaluru Villa Party?

Bengaluru: In a chilling incident that began as a social invitation, a 19-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by two men at a private villa in North Bengaluru.

The victim was invited to a party at Rex villa, Jakkur, north Bengaluru, on the night of Feb 14, 2026, by an acquaintance she had met on Instagram.

A Trap Disguised as a Celebration

The survivor, a first-year BA student of Psychology and Journalism originally from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, had moved to the city five months ago for her studies and was staying in a PG room.

The survivor had reportedly befriended one of the accused, Dixon Sando (21), on social media a month prior. After meeting at cafes in Koramangala and Banashankari a few times, he expressed love for her, which she accepted.

After college and dinner with a friend at a restaurant in Banashankari, Dixon called and invited her to a private party at the Jakkur villa, where she arrived with a friend around 1:15 AM.

At the venue, Dixon introduced his accomplice, Nikhil (35). The complaint states that the duo allegedly forced a pink-colored intoxicating pill into the survivor’s mouth.

Within ten minutes, the student began feeling dizzy, disoriented, and lost consciousness.

The Allegation: Drugged, Trapped, and Assaulted

Dixon then allegedly took her to a room, made her lie on the bed, and left. She lost consciousness. When she regained partial awareness, she found her clothes partly removed and Nikhil touching her. When she asked about Dixon, Nikhil called him.

She alleged that both Dixon and Nikhil subjected her to a brutal sexual assault, ignoring her screams for help.

The woman alleged that she was locked in the room until noon the following day before being dropped off near a mall, where one of the accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Breaking the Silence

The woman did not immediately approach the police due to fear and threat, she stated. However, after informing her brother and seeking medical treatment at a private hospital on February 17, she lodged a complaint with the police.

The Bengaluru Police have launched a high-priority investigation after the survivor’s courageous decision to come forward after days of trauma and death threats.

The Amruthahalli Police have registered a case against Dixon Sando and Nikhil under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of Section 64(Punishment for rape), Section 70(1)(Gang rape), and Section 351(2)(Criminal intimidation).

Police are currently verifying the villa's ownership and checking CCTV footage from the area to track the accused’s movements.

This incident has once again raised serious concerns regarding the safety of students and the regulation of private party spaces in the city's outskirts.

As the Bengaluru police intensify their investigation into the assault of a 19-year-old student, a counter-complaint alleging a high-stakes extortion plot has surfaced, leaving investigators to untangle two vastly different versions of the night's events.

Counter Extortion Complaint?

In a fresh twist, one of the accused has filed a prior complaint alleging an extortion attempt.

According to police, the accused in his FIR dated 21 February claimed that the survivor, along with a person who introduced himself as Imran from a regional news channel, demanded money and threatened to air defamatory content if the payment was not made.

Police sources said this complaint was lodged a day before the survivor approached authorities with allegations of sexual assault against Dixon Sando and Nikhil.