Instagram Reel Turns Tragic: Youth Severely Injured While Jumping Off Hill At Chhattisgarh's Dhaskund Waterfall

Chhattisgarh: In yet another tragic incident linked to making Instagram reels, a youth from Chhattisgarh met with a fatal accident while attempting to jump off a hill at Dhaskund Waterfall, located on Sirpur Road in Awarai village.

According to reports, he sustained severe injuries in the incident.

A video that has surfaced shows the youth colliding with rocks while jumping into the water below. His head hit a rock, causing profuse bleeding and immediate unconsciousness.

The footage shows that after the collision, the unconscious youth fell into the water. The video is distressing and will send shivers down the spines of viewers.

The youth had visited the waterfall with two others from his village, Cherkapur. While he was jumping off the hill, his friends were recording the video, intending to upload it to Instagram as a reel.

After he lost consciousness and fell into the water, his friends were seen dragging him out of the water. Several other people were also present near the waterfall at the time of the incident.

The video also shows some individuals jumping into the water from a relatively safe height. However, this youth chose an unusually high point for the jump, which led to the accident.

His reckless attempt to create a social media reel proved to be fatal.

He is currently being treated at a private hospital in Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh.

The incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place at the waterfall and why such risky activities are allowed without proper monitoring or supervision.

This is not an isolated case. There have been multiple incidents in the past where the urge to create Instagram content has resulted in serious injuries and even death.

The craving for attention and validation on social media has pushed many young people to take extreme risks. The pursuit of instant gratification has, in numerous cases, come at a grave cost.